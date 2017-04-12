autoevolution

2018 Buick Enclave Launched, It Unveils the Avenir Luxury Sub-Brand

 
12 Apr 2017, 7:00 UTC ·
by
Buick has unveiled the 2018 Enclave, complete with the brand’s new luxury division at the 2017 New York Auto Show.
Avenir is the name of the division, and it offers customers dedicated styling cues, more standard features, along with premium materials in the passenger compartment. All of those elements come on top of the 2018 Enclave’s capabilities and capacities.

The new Enclave Avenir comes with LED headlights, a reversing camera integrated into the interior mirror, and a built-in ionization technology for the air conditioning system, among others.

According to brand officials, about 90 percent of its clients choose the Enclave in its top trim levels, so the introduction of a luxury sub-brand makes sense on this model.

The 2018 Enclave has a towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds in the company of the towing package, and the marque says it is more than enough to pull a 21-foot sport boat.

A 3.6-liter V6 engine comes standard with Stop/Start technology, and offers 302 HP and 260 lb-Ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission handles the resources.

The automaker estimates a 0-60 mph (97 km/h) acceleration of 7.2 seconds for the front-wheel-drive version, while the all-wheel-drive model is slightly slower, with 7.5 seconds. Combined fuel economy is estimated at 20 mpg for the FWD version, while the AWD model offers 19 mpg combined.

The optional all-wheel-drive system can be disconnected to improve fuel economy. The Enclave is available with a continuously variable real-time damping technology, meant to improve comfort and response when driving in a dynamic manner.

Buick’s latest mid-sized SUV can seat up to seven people, and it goes on sale in the fall of 2017. Its cargo volume ranges from 23.6 cubic feet (668 liters) behind the third row, to up to 97.6 cubic feet behind the first row, which means 2,764 liters.

The Avenir sub-brand will be defined by an exclusive front grille, which is paired with 20-inch wheels with six spokes and a "pearl nickel finish." Customers get to choose between five premium exterior colors, and the seats come with exclusive colors and contrast stitching.

The steering wheel of all Avenir models comes with wood ornaments, which complete the interior’s extra decorations that accompany this trim level.
