2018 BMW M5 (F90) First Edition Video Teaser Confirms August 21 Debut Date

Limits can be exceeded. That’s what BMW
has to say about the F90 M5, along with a line that goes like, “starting at incredible." Scheduled to be undressed of all its secrets on August 21, the newest and most performance-oriented M5 yet will make its public debut next month at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.
70 photos
The video teaser uploaded by the Bavarian automaker on Facebook reveals three things. First, we get a glimpse of the gold-painted calipers of the carbon ceramic brakes
. Then there’s the design of the aggressive-looking front end, as well as the burbly exhaust sound produced by the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, an overhaul of the former generation’s S63B44T0 tower-of-power.
Look even closer, and the small print reveals two additional details. On the one hand, we have fuel consumption (10.5 l/100 km combined) and CO2 emissions (241 g/km). Then there’s the line at the end of the clip that reads “BMW M5 First Edition,”
which will be manufactured in very limited numbers.
The biggest change brought by BMW with the F90 is M xDrive. The all-wheel-drive system can be tailored to the driver’s needs, and it benefits from a mode that sends 100 percent of the go-faster goodies to the rear axle. So to speak, BMW M has taken note of what Mercedes-AMG
did with the W213 E63 S 4Matic+
, which is acclaimed as the current king of the sports sedan hill.
Another difference when compared to the F10 M5 comes in the form of transmission. The six-speed manual of yesteryear won’t be available, and the dual-clutch automatic made way for the ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic. Despite this change, BMW M promises 608 PS (600 hp) and 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) of torque
from the redesigned engine. In ideal circumstances, all that grunt translates to 3.5 seconds or thereabout from zero to 100 km/h.
Pricing information isn't available for the time being, but chances are the all-new F90 M5 will be priced a bit higher than the F10 M5
(104,300 euros).