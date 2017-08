2018 BMW M5 (F90) First Edition Video Teaser Confirms August 21 Debut Date

AMG

The video teaser uploaded by the Bavarian automaker on Facebook reveals three things. First, we get a glimpse of the gold-painted calipers of the carbon ceramic brakes . Then there’s the design of the aggressive-looking front end, as well as the burbly exhaust sound produced by the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, an overhaul of the former generation’s S63B44T0 tower-of-power.Look even closer, and the small print reveals two additional details. On the one hand, we have fuel consumption (10.5 l/100 km combined) and CO2 emissions (241 g/km). Then there’s the line at the end of the clip that reads “ BMW M5 First Edition,” which will be manufactured in very limited numbers.The biggest change brought by BMW with the F90 is M xDrive. The all-wheel-drive system can be tailored to the driver’s needs, and it benefits from a mode that sends 100 percent of the go-faster goodies to the rear axle. So to speak, BMW M has taken note of what Mercedes-did with the W213 E63 S 4Matic+ , which is acclaimed as the current king of the sports sedan hill.Another difference when compared to the F10 M5 comes in the form of transmission. The six-speed manual of yesteryear won’t be available, and the dual-clutch automatic made way for the ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic. Despite this change, BMW M promises 608 PS (600 hp) and 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) of torque from the redesigned engine. In ideal circumstances, all that grunt translates to 3.5 seconds or thereabout from zero to 100 km/h.Pricing information isn't available for the time being, but chances are the all-new F90 M5 will be priced a bit higher than the F10 M5 (104,300 euros).