Richard Hammond Takes First Drive After Horrible Accident

The 47-year Richard Hammond was filming for The Grand Tour back in June when the electric supercar he was driving flipped over
and burst into flames.
5 photos
It was the most famous car crash of the year. He managed to escape death, though not without injury. The TV presenter managed to crawl out of the car by himself but suffered a serious injury to his knee.
Hammond posted almost constant updates of how the Swiss insurgents were going to hold his bones with screws and what he'd done to his mobility chair. But now, eight weeks later, he's back behind the wheel, and in record time we might add.
In the clip shown on DriveTribe
captioned: “Today I took my first drive since my recent visit to Shuntsville" Hammond can be seen enjoying his classic Ford Mustang GT. The presenter's love for classic American muscle cars is well known. Hammond even went as far as to say that he pities the people who don't understand their appeal.
"This feels better than the first time, being 17 and given the keys to freedom because this time, I'm ready. This is beautiful, thank you, doctors, thank you. I shouldn't even be sharing this moment; it feels too personal right now ... I mean I'm dressed, but I feel like I'm not,"
Hammond states.
During his time on Top Gear, Hammond suffered another famous crash, back in 2006. It left him in a coma that lasted two weeks and with brain injuries.
Unfortunately, things aren't going that smoothly for the new Amazon Prime show, as Jeremy Clarkson is now the sick one. Earlier this month, the 57-year-old was admitted to hospital with a bad case of pneumonia. This forced him to take an indefinite leave from work. A couple of titanium screws and a cast won't fix a lifestyle of smoking, unfortunately.