AC Schnitzer Reveals New BMW 5 Series Body Kit and Exhaust

14 Aug 2017, 13:09 UTC ·
by
AC Schnitzer might be a little predictable, but it is one of the biggest BMW tuning companies out there. So, this is what all those Abu Dhabi millionaires who just bought the all-new 5 Series can look forward to.
A week ago, they revealed some bits and pieces for the 5 Series sedan, and they now followed it up with even more for the G31 5 Series Touring model. What was already a sporty looking family hauler has been dialed up even further. The overall look is not unlike an Alpina, but not to the point where it would confuse.

Many interior and exterior mods have been made, but the really obvious parts are concentrated on the flat part of the bodywork. The chin spoiler makes the M Sport body kit look even lower with just a few simple lines. There's also a matching set of side skirts like we've come to expect from Schnitzer.

At the back, the diffuser is the same, but while the sedan has a subtle lip spoiler, we see a bigger wing on the wagon. The Abu Dhabi people like a bit of carbon, and so we see that material is used for the custom mirror caps.

In the engine department, Ac Schnitzer has only finished two packages, namely the ones for the 540i and the 530d, both of which are really popular. The powerhouse that is the BMW inline-six turbo can be boosted from 340 HP to 400 HP in the case of the gasoline models and from 265 to 315 HP for the diesel.

However, the company promises to have a look at the M550i, 530i and base 520d model shortly.

Why does it look like an M5 from the back? Because custom four-tipped mufflers have already been developed and make the new 5 Series look extra special. As per your desires, the tips can be finished in stainless, chrome or black.

A revised set of springs lower the front of the 5 Series by 25mm while the rear goes down just 50mm. The obligatory 5-spoke alloy wheels complete the look.

