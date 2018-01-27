2018 Audi A3 vs. 2018 Volkswagen Golf Review: Battle of the Facelifts

The Audi A3 and Volkswagen Golf have been around since 2012. However, they recently got mid-life facelifts bringing the non-premium car closer to the four-ring premium model. So which one should you buy in 2018.

The A3 is the more premium of the two. What does that mean? Well, there's an emphasis on design, with cool lines and probably the best interior in the compact car segment. Another thing separating it from the Golf is aluminum construction, so in theory, it's lighter.



In the "real world," Mat Watson from Carwow compares a Golf 1.5 TSI with 130 HP against an Audi A3 1.0 TFSI with 115 HP. Theoretically, the Audi is supposed to be lighter, thanks also to its 3-door body, and thus offsetting the small power deficit. However, a short drag race proves the bigger engine in the Golf is better.



You can have the smaller 3-cylinder turbo in the Golf or the 1.5 4-cylinder turbo in the Audi. However, as things stand, the Volkswagen model is cheaper and thus better value. Sure, you miss out on the fresh Audi interior, but the standard Golf screen is bigger than the GBP 1,500 optional system in the A3.



According to Mat, all low-power Golf models (under 130 HP) have a solid rear axle, while the Audi A3 has independent rear suspension as standard. However, our data gathered from the German market database suggests the



Even fuel economy is better for the Golf 1.5 TSI - 44 mpg vs. less than 40 in the Audi. So yeah, if you don't want to spend a fortune on options, but the Golf, accepting the compromise but enjoying the benefits.



