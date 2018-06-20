autoevolution
 

2018 Audi A1 Sportback to Sell from 20,000 Euros

20 Jun 2018, 6:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
For over a week now, we’ve kept getting bits and pieces of information about Audi’s new A1 Sportback. On Wednesday, the German carmaker finally resealed a more comprehensive gallery of the new model as well as additional details about it.
46 photos
2018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A12018 Audi A1
Arriving on the market eight years after the original A1 was born, the new model comes as a bigger incarnation of Audi’s smallest car. For the 2019 model year, the A1 is 56 millimeters (2.2 inches) longer, now standing at a total of 4.03 meters (13.2 feet).

Visually, the second generation of the A1 is not radically different when compared to the outgoing version. Just as with the 2010 model, this too would get S line equipment options, and it will be available in a choice of ten colors.

Engine wise, the new A1 would be offered with gasoline units only, with power outputs ranging from 95 to 200 horsepower. All except one will be paired to either a manual or a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. The exception is the top of the range engine, which will come with a six-speed S tronic gearbox.

The evolution in infotainment and assistive technologies of the past ten years would be featured of course in the new A1. A frontal radar is there to warn the driver of impending danger and if needed apply the brakes. Adaptive speed assist would help the car maintain a set distance from the vehicle in front, while a reversing camera would help squeeze it better in a cramped parking spot somewhere.

Audi says new A1 will be available for order as soon as this summer, with European customers told to expect deliveries in fall. For the German market, the new A1 will start from a little under €20,000.

The full details for the new A1 Sportback, as released by Audi, can be found in the document attached below.
2018 audi a1 sportback 2019 Audi A1 Sportback Audi A1 audi s1
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Drifting Guide for Dummies War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Bush Winch A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
The Judgemental Uber Guy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Booth Girls Have Cooties 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 
 