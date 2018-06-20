2018 Audi A1 Sportback to Sell from 20,000 Euros

For over a week now, we’ve kept getting bits and pieces of information about Audi’s new A1 Sportback. On Wednesday, the German carmaker finally resealed a more comprehensive gallery of the new model as well as additional details about it.

46 photos



Visually, the second generation of the A1 is not radically different when compared to the outgoing version. Just as with the 2010 model, this too would get S line equipment options, and it will be available in a choice of ten colors.



Engine wise, the new A1 would be offered with gasoline units only, with power outputs ranging from 95 to 200 horsepower. All except one will be paired to either a manual or a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. The exception is the top of the range engine, which will come with a six-speed S tronic gearbox.



The evolution in infotainment and assistive technologies of the past ten years would be featured of course in the new A1. A frontal radar is there to warn the driver of impending danger and if needed apply the brakes. Adaptive speed assist would help the car maintain a set distance from the vehicle in front, while a reversing camera would help squeeze it better in a cramped parking spot somewhere.



Audi says new A1 will be available for order as soon as this summer, with European customers told to expect deliveries in fall. For the German market, the new A1 will start from a little under €20,000.



The full details for the new A1 Sportback, as released by Audi, can be found in the document attached below. Arriving on the market eight years after the original A1 was born, the new model comes as a bigger incarnation of Audi’s smallest car. For the 2019 model year, the A1 is 56 millimeters (2.2 inches) longer, now standing at a total of 4.03 meters (13.2 feet).Visually, the second generation of the A1 is not radically different when compared to the outgoing version. Just as with the 2010 model, this too would get S line equipment options, and it will be available in a choice of ten colors.Engine wise, the new A1 would be offered with gasoline units only, with power outputs ranging from 95 to 200 horsepower. All except one will be paired to either a manual or a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. The exception is the top of the range engine, which will come with a six-speed S tronic gearbox.The evolution in infotainment and assistive technologies of the past ten years would be featured of course in the new A1. A frontal radar is there to warn the driver of impending danger and if needed apply the brakes. Adaptive speed assist would help the car maintain a set distance from the vehicle in front, while a reversing camera would help squeeze it better in a cramped parking spot somewhere.Audi says new A1 will be available for order as soon as this summer, with European customers told to expect deliveries in fall. For the German market, the new A1 will start from a little under €20,000.The full details for the new A1 Sportback, as released by Audi, can be found in the document attached below.