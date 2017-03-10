2017 smart fortwo electric drive Holds A Starting Price Of EUR 21,940

autoevolution
Presented at the 2016 Paris Motor Show in September last year, smart’s EV range is now available to order in Germany. Pricing for the fortwo ED begins from 21,940 euros, whereas the forfour electric drive is 22,600 euros. As for the fortwo cabrio electric drive, retail pricing kicks off at 25,200 euros (including VAT).
smart set the market launch for the electrified fortwo and forfour in June. In the case of the cabriolet model, the order books will open in May. There’s a special edition in the offing as well, dubbed greenflash. To own this fellow in fortwo ED guise, customers need to pony up 27,839 euros at the very least.

On the upside, the German government’s environmental incentive scheme reduces the purchase price by more than €4,000. Having applied the green bonus, you’re looking at prices starting from 17,559 euros for the fortwo ED and 18,220 euros for the forfour electric drive. Also accounting for running costs, smart touts its electric drive lineup as “the best value on the market.”

Compared to the gasoline-powered equivalent, the electric drive features a lot of goodies completely as standard. Among other things, it’s essential to highlight the Cool&Audio package, which means AUX/USB/Bluetooth audio connectivity and automatic climate control. Optional extras also abound.

The most important option comes in the form of a 22 kW fast charger, which will go on sale in autumn 2017 from 840 euros. Opt for it, and you’ll see the smart electric drive charge from 20 to 100 percent capacity in less than 45 minutes. For what it’s worth, the battery isn’t too large either considering it boasts 17.6 kWh capacity. By comparison, the Renault Zoe can be had in 22 kWh and 41 kWh guises, whereas the Opel Ampera-e packs 60 kWh.

Two further packs are available for smart’s zero-emission lineup: electric drive design package (€350 in conjunction with the Urban Style or Sleek Style packs), and Winter package (€350 for the fortwo or €580 for the forfour). For those who would rather go all out with customization, smart’s Brabus tailor made program is much obliged to turn your wishes into reality.
