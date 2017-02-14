smart Will Go Pure Electric In The U.S. And Canada

Three-cylinder naturally aspirated and turbocharged engines have been the bread and butter of the smart lineup
since the brand was founded 23 years ago. The current crop of models follow the same recipe, but then again, the times are a-changing.
Dietmar Exler told U.S. dealers in a letter the following thing: “Developments within the micro-car segment present some challenges for the current smart product portfolio.”
What the chief exec of Mercedes-Benz USA is referring to is that “the smart lineup will consist exclusively of the zero-emissions smart electric-drive coupe and cabrio in the U.S. and Canada.”
According to Automotive News
, the change is going to happen this summer, starting with the 2018 model year of the U.S- and Canada-spec smart range. Those who are in the market for a gasoline-powered smart should be quick about it. The cold truth, however, is that the smart brand has been struggling in terms of sales as of late.
In 2016, the automaker sold 6,211 vehicles in the U.S., of which 657 were electric-drive models. As demand pushes toward electric vehicles, it’s no wonder the industry is only happy to oblige to the public’s wish. To make matters worse, smart North America still has a handful of 2016 model year vehicles
in inventory.
At the present moment, the old smart electric coupe is offered for sale in North America, with pricing starting at $12,490 after deducting the potential $7,500 federal tax credit. The all-new electric drive model lineup is available in Europe from 21,940 euros for the fortwo coupe ED
.
A 17.6 kWh lithium-ion battery and an 80 horsepower electric motor are the essential elements of the European models. As per the New European Driving Cycle, the maximum range the smart electric drive is capable of is 160 kilometers or 99 miles.
Top speed is limited to 130 km/h (80 mph), whereas charging takes only 45 minutes with the available 22 kW fast charger. For the time being, smart doesn’t plan to bring the forfour electric drive
to North America.