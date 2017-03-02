2017 Ducati Riding Courses Starting This May

In 15 years of Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) Safety courses, the company has taught over ten thousand motorcyclists from all over the world how to ride properly. And now, starting on 6th May, DRE will be back on road and track with a lot of exciting new features.





Held at the Automotive Safety Center of Vairano (Pavia), DRE Safety is an all-new addition to the latest edition of the classes. The course aims to provide the tools needed to ensure better road riding, especially from a safety viewpoint.



The Automotive Safety Center of Vairano is used by major car and motorcycle manufacturers as a developmental test track. Covering over than 50 hectares, it consists of an internal circuit, which can be configured according to requisites and is equipped with all the tools needed to learn or improve safe road riding techniques.



This all-new, safety-focused DRE course is tailor-made according to the participants' level of experience. Level 1 is for riders who already have their license but still have limited road experience or feel they need to boost their on-bike confidence (perhaps after a long hiatus); Level 2 aims to improve riding technique and teach participants how to get the most from electronic systems (an essential, extremely high-tech aspect of Ducati’s current range).



DRE Racetrack is another core safety element and, as the name says, promises to teach riders the way of racing in four skill-based levels. Champions like Carlos Checa, Michele Pirro, and Troy Bayliss are some of the teachers that will aid you to hone your racing skills. The lessons will take place on the Mugello and Misano



Next in line is the DRE Enduro, which is hosted on the magnificent grounds of the Castello di Nipozzano, in Tuscany. Riding the Multistrada 1200 Enduro, course participants will get to grips with the off-road environment and learn the required techniques from experienced professional instructors, headed by Paris-Dakar veteran Beppe Gualini, DRE Enduro's technical director. Dedicated to a growing range of riders and experience levels, DRE 2017 offers a syllabus that is more effective and meticulously structured than ever. As of this year, DRE courses are sub-divided into three main sections: Safety, dedicated to safe road riding; Racetrack for, of course, race circuits; Enduro, to learn and hone off-road skills.Held at the Automotive Safety Center of Vairano (Pavia), DRE Safety is an all-new addition to the latest edition of the classes. The course aims to provide the tools needed to ensure better road riding, especially from a safety viewpoint.The Automotive Safety Center of Vairano is used by major car and motorcycle manufacturers as a developmental test track. Covering over than 50 hectares, it consists of an internal circuit, which can be configured according to requisites and is equipped with all the tools needed to learn or improve safe road riding techniques.This all-new, safety-focused DRE course is tailor-made according to the participants' level of experience. Level 1 is for riders who already have their license but still have limited road experience or feel they need to boost their on-bike confidence (perhaps after a long hiatus); Level 2 aims to improve riding technique and teach participants how to get the most from electronic systems (an essential, extremely high-tech aspect of Ducati’s current range).DRE Racetrack is another core safety element and, as the name says, promises to teach riders the way of racing in four skill-based levels. Champions like Carlos Checa, Michele Pirro, and Troy Bayliss are some of the teachers that will aid you to hone your racing skills. The lessons will take place on the Mugello and Misano MotoGP tracks.Next in line is the DRE Enduro, which is hosted on the magnificent grounds of the Castello di Nipozzano, in Tuscany. Riding the Multistrada 1200 Enduro, course participants will get to grips with the off-road environment and learn the required techniques from experienced professional instructors, headed by Paris-Dakar veteran Beppe Gualini, DRE Enduro's technical director.