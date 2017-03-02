autoevolution

2017 Audi R8 Is Finally Beautiful Thanks to ABT Body Kit

 
2 Mar 2017, 13:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
The second-generation Audi R8 has been around for about two years, but nobody has been able to say anything nice about that front end. Now, finally, there's a way to have a good-looking German supercar without buying a Porsche, and that's through the body kit just unveiled by ABT Sportsline.
The tuning company specializes in all the Volkswagen Group brands. However, for this year's Geneva Motor Show, they've only been doing Audis. A week from now, you'll be able to see a 500 horsepower TT RS and a 705 hp RS6. Because it's naturally aspirated, the R8 can't deliver killer output numbers, but it's still eye candy.

Fixing Audi's design mistakes required ABT to completely redesign the front bumper. This now boasts an aggressive carbon fiber spoiler at the bottom and redesigned side air intakes without protruding aero components.

Down the sides, ABT chose to add a couple of carbon trim pieces to the side skirts and make a flared part for the tiny front fender. The back of the car also features a completely redesigned bumper which packs squared off corners and protruding buttresses. A bigger diffuser made from carbon fiber is accompanied by four round exhaust tips with carbon trim. Take it or leave it!

The interior is just as beautiful and elaborately decorated, with Alcantara being used throughout the cabin in combination with carbon fiber and red accents. Though it should be mention that you can ask Audi to fabricate pretty much the same thing.

The R8 V10 plus already comes with a mighty 610 horsepower engine. Still, ABT was able to extract 20 more ponies with the use of optimed intakes and a TÜV-tested stainless steel exhaust system. The suspension system can also be optimized if you so choose using coilover suspension springs and sports stabilizers on front and rear axle.

Also worth pointing out are the new GR forged wheels in anodized black, measuring 20 inches. Has ABT started making cool stuff again? We'll know when the supercar spotters start chasing this thing.
ABT Sportsline Audi tuning 2017 Geneva Motor Show Audi R8 Audi
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our ASTON MARTIN Testdrives:

2014 ASTON MARTIN Vanquish81