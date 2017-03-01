ABT's 705 HP RS6 Has Red Paint And Awesome "RS6+" Puddle Light

Most tuners are selfish and boastful, so if they offer a puddle light, it's usually got their logo. But ABT Sportsline respected the legend that is the RS6 Avant and used that for its light show. It's little things like that that we'll be wanting to check out at their Geneva Motor Show stand.





The project is called RS6+, and ABT says it's only going to make 50, just like the



I've always hated ABT wheel designs. But the RS6+ marks the world debut of their GR alloy wheels which look just great next to those carbon ceramic discs with upgraded calipers. The new wheels are available in the color variants “glossy black” or “matt black,” each in combination with different diamond machined areas.



The body kit plays to the strengths of the Audi design, adding parts made from carbon fiber such as a front lip, front skirt add-ons, mirror covers, side skirt and rear skirt. As much as I like the trunk wing they fitted, the diffuser at the back looks unnaturally chunky. As for the exhaust system, it's got quad pipes instead of the factory ovals and boasts carbon fiber tips in line with the recent tuning trends.



The tips are just visual icing because the cake now includes a complete stainless steel exhaust system with downpipe and sports catalysts for their power boost packages. ABT also has an interior program that includes a dashboard and seat panels made of carbon fiber as well as a steering wheel design in carbon and leather.



