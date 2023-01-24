2013 Hot Wheels Super Treasure Part Two Ranges From a '62 Corvette to a '71 Demon

Imagine having a display of all the Hot Wheels Treasure Hunt and Super Treasure Hunt models ever released. That adds up to about 600 vehicles, give or take. And there's a strong chance that you would need to spend more than $10,000 to get to that level. We might just look into the matter more closely and get back to you with a more accurate figure. Until then, let's continue analyzing the 2013 STH series, following yesterday's part one of the story.