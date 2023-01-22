2013 Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt Season Was Pretty Good, Started with a '72 Ford

A few days ago I went to a local Hot Wheels meet, and someone had brought over hundreds of diecast cars. He had several boxes with him, with RLC-exclusive items, Super Treasure Hunt collectibles, and a lot of Premium models. In less than an hour, five people had bought all of them and I was lucky enough to get two cars myself. As you get more involved with collecting Hot Wheels, you'll notice an increasing desire of having more and more of them in your possession.