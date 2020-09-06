2011 McLaren MP4-12C Has a Clown Prince of Crime Side to It

So, last week we learn production of the new Batman is on hold because the man who’s now playing the Dark Knight, Robert Pattinson, has got the you know what. It’s unclear at this point how long it will be until things get back on track.
As we wait for the new caped crusader to take on Gotham’s finest with all his gadgets, including his brand new, muscle car-like Batmobile, we’ll have to make do with what we already have available. And for the Batman-hungry fans, that means even things like a Dodge Viper can remind them of the DC Universe.
For them – and not only them – the McLaren MP4-12C in the gallery above is however a more direct reference the Batman. Well, not to Batman per se, but to one of his arch-enemies, The Joker.
The Clown Prince of Crime is no stranger to cars, as he too has some aces up his sleeves when it comes to battling the Dark Knight. Last we’ve seen him behind the wheel of a car was in Suicide Squad, when he drove an old Infiniti G35 wrapped in a mad custom body.
But if the chance was presented to hime, we’re pretty confident The Joker wouldn’t mind getting behind the wheel of this thing here either. It’s a McLaren painted just like the Joker likes them, purple, comes with brake calipers in Joker Green, and is adorned by a representation of himself (as portrayed by Heath Ledger).
Putting its wheels where Joker’s mouth is, the McLaren takes its power from a turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 that cranks out 620 hp, kept in check by a 7-speed automatic.The car screams through a custom Fabspeed dual exhaust.
As is, the Harlequin of Hate car is selling this fall during a Barrett-Jackson auction, with no reserve.
