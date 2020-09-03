Dodge Viper "Joker Spec" Struts Suicide Squad Colors

Ducati 1098 Experiences a Profound Makeover at the Hands of Moto Essence

The Batmobile that will star in next year's The Batman (the movie was supposed to come out in 2020, but the health crisis got in the way) does seem to have a bit of Mopar into it, resembling the styling cues of the classic Dodge Charger. However, there are also other ways to connect the two worlds, which brings us to this Dodge Viper. 8 photos



As such, it looks like we're dealing with a Viper that left the factory dressed in Stryker Purple and received a bit of aftermarket attention - we must thank California Exotics Daily for the images in the Instagram post below.



It all starts with a set of custom wheels supplied by Rotiform, which feature a multi-spoke design. And the custom shoes of the track-savvy animal, received a neon green finish, with the same shade used for what appears to be an offset decal stripe that runs the entire length of the vehicle.



As for the superhero connection (the term "villain" would be more appropriate), the color scheme displayed on the Viper is similar to that of the vehicle the Joker hooned in



Now, those of you who follow our Speed Shot tales (there's a tag for that below) might be experiencing a bit of deja vu right now. Well, that's because we've recently



View this post on Instagram This ACR is crazy / A post shared by Sean (@californiaexoticsdaily) on Sep 1, 2020 at 9:55am PDT We're looking at a Gen V Viper, the most recent incarnation of the beast, with this being the ACR model fitted with the Extreme Aero Package - this is the kind of hardware that can deliver north of 1,200 lbs of downforce at 150 mph, with the car definitely not requiring a crazy color scheme to stand out. Well, this example of the V10 monster received just that.As such, it looks like we're dealing with a Viper that left the factory dressed in Stryker Purple and received a bit of aftermarket attention - we must thank California Exotics Daily for the images in the Instagram post below.It all starts with a set of custom wheels supplied by Rotiform, which feature a multi-spoke design. And the custom shoes of the track-savvy animal, received a neon green finish, with the same shade used for what appears to be an offset decal stripe that runs the entire length of the vehicle.As for the superhero connection (the term "villain" would be more appropriate), the color scheme displayed on the Viper is similar to that of the vehicle the Joker hooned in Suicide Squad . You know, the Infiniti G35 wearing a Vaydor fiberglass kit aimed at making it look like a supercar.Now, those of you who follow our Speed Shot tales (there's a tag for that below) might be experiencing a bit of deja vu right now. Well, that's because we've recently discussed a Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Widebody that also follows the Suicide Squad visual pathway.