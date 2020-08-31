Purple 1994 Porsche 928 GTS Was Shown in Frankfurt, Can Be Yours Now

Motors shows are probably not going to be a thing from now on, as they're a pain in the backside for everybody. However, instead of being sad about that, we'll just celebrate a little slice of European history with this 1994 Porsche 928 GTS that just came up for auction.
It's quite an eye-catching little slice of history. Being less than 26 years old, it's not yet worthy of being called a classic. However, it's packed with history. This very car was the one Porsche showed at the Frankfurt Motor Show all those years ago.
The first thing that catches your attention is the purple paint. Now, Porsche has offered purple in recent years. But it's a dark, metallic shade, whereas this looks like something the Joker would pick. Also, the wheels have been painted too, which many might consider ugly today.
Currently for sale with a German company called Elfer Sport, the classic 928 is said to have "been completely revised technically." It's had two previous owners and wasn't what you'd call a trailer queen, having done 173,334 km (107,704 miles).
The interior looks to be in tip-top condition. It's a mass of dark leather with dials and buttons which would have made the Porsche look cutting edge in its day. Still, the wood inserts and thick carpeting contrast today's obsession with carbon.
The Porsche 928 was one of the most revolutionary car designs of the 1980s. But this is a late model, and by the 90s, it wasn't as popular. The revised taillights won't be to everyone's liking, but at least it's mechanically superior to the first models.
Being a GTS, it comes with a European-spec 5.4-liter that produces a respectable 345 horsepower. In its day, this would have hit 62 mph in about 5.7 seconds and max out at 170 mph (275 km/h). The 928 was Porsche's first V8-powered model, but the powertrains we initially smaller and less powerful. The GTS arrived right at the end of the model's life and production was said to total about 3,000 examples.
