2008 Toyota Tacoma With 1.5 Million Miles Still Runs Strong

As you’re well aware, the mid-size Tacoma dominates the segment for a number of good reasons. The most important of the lot is reliability, although we have to remember that quite a few Tacomas were offered an extended corrosion warranty over bad rustproofing from the factory.
This being said, Mike Neal is the happy owner of a 2008 model year ‘Taco with more than 1,520,000 miles on the clock. That’s in excess of 2,446,202 kilometers, which is absolutely insane for a little ol’ truck like this Tacoma.
But as expected, the original engine had to be replaced at 880,000 miles (1,287,475 kilometers) with a salvage powerplant with around 100,000 miles (160,934 kilometers) under its belt. The automatic transmission’s original torque converter gave up at 1.3 million miles (2,092,147 kilometers), which is why Mike decided to install a new transmission altogether.
Purchased brand-spanking new in November 2007, the blue-painted Access Cab truck is driven approximately 500 miles (311 kilometers) daily. The six-digit digital odometer may be showing 999,999 miles (1,609,342 kilometers), but Mike keeps track of the mileage by using the trip odo.
The owner also keeps track of the fuel economy, which is pretty damn impressive for an old workhorse. According to Mike’s records, the ‘Taco averages 22.5 to 23.5 miles to the gallon, figures that convert to 10.45 and 10 liters per 100 kilometers. For the sake of reference, the four-cylinder model with the automatic transmission averages 21 miles per gallon (11.2 liters per kilometers) as per the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency).
Mike’s wife believes that it’s high time to sell the pickup for a newer one, which is a fair point. However, now’s not the time to shop for a new truck because of the chip shortage and because Toyota has a trick up its sleeve.
As we’re sitting here, waiting for the 2022 Tundra to be unveiled, the 2023 Tacoma is right around the corner with the same TNGA-F platform as the full-size model. Developed specifically for four- and six-cylinder powerplants, the F1 truck platform is shared with the 2022 model year Land Cruiser 300 series.
But as expected, the original engine had to be replaced at 880,000 miles (1,287,475 kilometers) with a salvage powerplant with around 100,000 miles (160,934 kilometers) under its belt. The automatic transmission’s original torque converter gave up at 1.3 million miles (2,092,147 kilometers), which is why Mike decided to install a new transmission altogether.
Purchased brand-spanking new in November 2007, the blue-painted Access Cab truck is driven approximately 500 miles (311 kilometers) daily. The six-digit digital odometer may be showing 999,999 miles (1,609,342 kilometers), but Mike keeps track of the mileage by using the trip odo.
The owner also keeps track of the fuel economy, which is pretty damn impressive for an old workhorse. According to Mike’s records, the ‘Taco averages 22.5 to 23.5 miles to the gallon, figures that convert to 10.45 and 10 liters per 100 kilometers. For the sake of reference, the four-cylinder model with the automatic transmission averages 21 miles per gallon (11.2 liters per kilometers) as per the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency).
Mike’s wife believes that it’s high time to sell the pickup for a newer one, which is a fair point. However, now’s not the time to shop for a new truck because of the chip shortage and because Toyota has a trick up its sleeve.
As we’re sitting here, waiting for the 2022 Tundra to be unveiled, the 2023 Tacoma is right around the corner with the same TNGA-F platform as the full-size model. Developed specifically for four- and six-cylinder powerplants, the F1 truck platform is shared with the 2022 model year Land Cruiser 300 series.