GR Yaris Booked for the Next 18 Months in the UK, Toyota Opens New Waiting List

The GR Yaris has been an immense success for Toyota in the United Kingdom, as the automaker has just announced that there are no more available build slots for the next 18 months.
However, as they won’t give up on customers looking to spruce up their garages with the rally-bred hot hatch, the automaker will open a new waiting list starting next week, on July 12. As a result, Brits interested in the Toyota GR Yaris will be able to sign their names on the dotted line for the next batch of cars.
“The success of GR Yaris has been unprecedented. The huge public demand has resulted in all the new cars destined for the UK having now been snapped up for the coming 18 months,” said Toyota Britain’s Director of Communications and Product, Stuart Sanders. “This isn’t the end of the story, however, as we are now opening a new waiting list from next week.”
The 2021 GR Yaris is an homologation special, built around a bespoke architecture that combines the front end of the GA-B (Yaris hatchback) and rear end of the GA-C (Corolla). This has allowed the Japanese automaker’s special division to implement an all-wheel drive system that puts the model in a league of its own, giving it extra grip on all surfaces, and a more advanced suspension.
Designed with WRC know-how, it boasts the most powerful three-cylinder ever fitted to a production model. The 1.6-liter turbo’d mill develops 257 HP (261 PS / 192 kW) and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque in the European spec, working in conjunction with a six-speed manual transmission and AWD, and taking less than 5.5 seconds to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph).
In the UK, the GR Yaris has a recommended retail price of £30,020 ($41,431), and is available in three variants, the normal grade, Convenience Pack, and Circuit Pack.
The GR Yaris remains a forbidden fruit in North America.
“The success of GR Yaris has been unprecedented. The huge public demand has resulted in all the new cars destined for the UK having now been snapped up for the coming 18 months,” said Toyota Britain’s Director of Communications and Product, Stuart Sanders. “This isn’t the end of the story, however, as we are now opening a new waiting list from next week.”
The 2021 GR Yaris is an homologation special, built around a bespoke architecture that combines the front end of the GA-B (Yaris hatchback) and rear end of the GA-C (Corolla). This has allowed the Japanese automaker’s special division to implement an all-wheel drive system that puts the model in a league of its own, giving it extra grip on all surfaces, and a more advanced suspension.
Designed with WRC know-how, it boasts the most powerful three-cylinder ever fitted to a production model. The 1.6-liter turbo’d mill develops 257 HP (261 PS / 192 kW) and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque in the European spec, working in conjunction with a six-speed manual transmission and AWD, and taking less than 5.5 seconds to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph).
In the UK, the GR Yaris has a recommended retail price of £30,020 ($41,431), and is available in three variants, the normal grade, Convenience Pack, and Circuit Pack.
The GR Yaris remains a forbidden fruit in North America.