2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Copperhead Edition Is Rare, Mean Looking, and Up for Grabs

The Dodge Viper SRT-10 is certainly one of the most iconic cars ever to grace the public roads. It has a great community of people who love the car, and almost everyone else has at least heard of it.
Part of the appeal of the Viper is just how raw and untamed it is, with early generations having little in the way of safety nannies. The car just lets you go as wild as your skills allow you, with no traction or stability control to hold you back, and this made it both famous and infamous.
But the car that is getting auctioned off is a bit more special. I am talking about a 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Copperhead Edition with its short yet glorious production run of just 300 convertible, soft-top units. The Viper is already a legend in the automotive industry. From the muscular haunches to the side-mounted exhausts and low-slung silhouette, everything about it exudes power. The amazing Copperhead Orange paint just makes it stand out that much more and makes this car undoubtedly one of the coolest convertibles you could buy.
The interior is understated but still gorgeous. Black leather is complemented by orange stitching and Viper emblems embroidered into the backs of the seats. It also has a nice touch to remind you that you’re not driving just any Viper. That comes in the form of a plaque telling you exactly which production number of the 300 Viper Copperhead Edition cars you own.
However, the best thing about any Viper is the engine and transmission combination. Here, the Viper has the Cobra on the ropes with two extra cylinders and a lot more displacement. This third-generation model has the 8.3-liter V10, made by Lamborghini, which pumps out 500 hp (507 hp) and 525 lb-ft (712 Nm) of torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
In those days, Chrysler owned Lamborghini, and they tasked the Italians with turning a V10 truck engine into a powerplant fit for a sportscar. Needless to say, they succeded, but due to the large displacement, each cylinder is huge, limiting the rpm. This means that the Viper ended up with a classic American throaty and raspy sound.
The third-generation Viper is one of the most appreciated, being slightly more civilized and driver-friendly than its predecessors but not as tame as the later models. Add that to the fact that it is a limited edition and it has a manual gearbox, which is a rarity today for such a monstrous engine, and you get an outstanding package. One that will probably get a lot of attention when it hits the auction room floor.
