Dodge Hellcat Redeye-Swapped Viper Coming to Roadkill Nights 2022

Consisting of Mickey Andrade, Evan Beckerman, Quinn Clark, and Ricky Fernandez, the peeps at throtl have challenged themselves to yank out the free-breathing V10 of a 2001 model year Dodge Viper RT/10 in favor of a supercharged V8. It’s not any ol’ crate engine, though, but a Dodge HEMI Hellcat in Redeye specification, which packs 797 horsepower.

