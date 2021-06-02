2004 VW Touareg vs WJ Jeep Grand Cherokee vs Steep Hill Has Clear Winner

4 2022 Jeep Commander Name Confirmed for Seven-Seat Sibling of the Compass

The 2004 Volkswagen Touareg is powered by a 4.2-liter V8 engine with 310 hp originally and also comes with a set of lockable center and rear differentials. To a contemporary softroader's ears, that sounds completely alien, almost as alien as space travel. Yet back in the day, that was what you got in your leather-clad German- not because you needed it, but because SUVs were still trying to appear to be something they were not.The WJ Jeep Grand Cherokee , on the other hand, is fitted with the Quadra-Trac II system, meaning it has no center diff - and no lockable diffs whatsoever. The owner of this particular one, however, has had one installed together with a four-inch lift, a set of 32-inch tires, and disconnecting sway bars (though unlike on the modern Wrangler Rubicons, here it's a manual job that requires getting your hands dirty).All things considered, it doesn't look as though the Volkswagen has any chance of winning this one. It may be up on power - the 4.7-liter in the Jeep only makes a measly 225 hp - but going up a hill with a loose surface and plenty of roots and ruts isn't something that's done with the right foot planted to the floor, so it's largely irrelevant.At least the Touareg has the advantage of going first, though it turns out that won't be of much help. The first real obstacle proves to be too much for the German machine as it's forced to reverse a little and take a less demanding line on its way to the top of the hill. Its struggles to clear the big root don't leave the trail unscathed as two big holes form where the Touareg's rear wheels dug in.The much more off-road-worthy Jeep - a lot of it thanks to the modifications, it has to be said - however, has absolutely no problem with the climb getting it done in one smooth, continuous motion. To be fair, though, the editing of the video doesn't make it obvious whether the Jeep took the line that stopped the Touareg in its tracks or the easier one. Regardless, just by looking at the two vehicles (as superficial as it may sound), you can immediately tell which you would pick for venturing off-road. And it turns out you'd be right to do so.

