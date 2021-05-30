More on this:

2022 Jeep Commander Name Confirmed for Seven-Seat Sibling of the Compass

When the late Sergio Marchionne was running the show, the Jeep brand confirmed exactly four electric vehicles and 10 plug-in hybrids by 2022 as well as Level 3 autonomy by 2021. But as you’re well aware, the roadmap that Jeep published at the Capital Market Day has suffered setbacks. 19 photos SUV in the 2018-2022 roadmap. Subsequently baptized



Previewed in a teaser video on Twitter by Stellantis América Latina, the family-sized crossover will be launched in the second half of 2021 in this part of the world. We still don’t know if Jeep intends to adapt the Commander for North America, but chances are that it will because even Volkswagen sells the Tiguan with three-row seats in the United States of America and Canada.



The video published by Stellantis on social media also offers a glimpse of the redesigned headlights and taillights, and the taillights in particular are different from the Compass. The Commander’s proportions also bear some resemblance to the Yuntu Concept that morphed into the Grand Commander for the Chinese market, which is produced by the joint venture with GAC.



Under the skin, the Grand Commander and



Similar to the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift for China and European Union, the Commander is certain to receive two infotainment systems ranging from 8.4 to 10.1 inches. The Uconnect 5 media suite is joined by a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, TomTom navigation, and smartphone integration.



O novo D-SUV da Jeep já tem nome! O Jeep Commander terá sete lugares e será lançado no segundo semestre de 2021. | ¡La nueva D-SUV de Jeep ya tiene nombre! El Jeep Commander tendrá siete lugares y será lanzado en el segundo semestre de 2021. ???? #JeepCommander #DSUV #OIIIIIIIO pic.twitter.com/URUVdmSAur — Stellantis América Latina (@StellantisLATAM) May 27, 2021 The merger with Groupe PSA to form Stellantis comes to mind, along with the health crisis and chip shortage. Despite these delays, Jeep is going full throttle ahead with a brand-new product that’s called Low D Three-Rowin the 2018-2022 roadmap. Subsequently baptized Grand Compass , the seven-seat brother of the Compass now has a proper name: the Commander.Previewed in a teaser video on Twitter by Stellantis América Latina, the family-sized crossover will be launched in the second half of 2021 in this part of the world. We still don’t know if Jeep intends to adapt the Commander for North America, but chances are that it will because even Volkswagen sells the Tiguan with three-row seats in the United States of America and Canada.The video published by Stellantis on social media also offers a glimpse of the redesigned headlights and taillights, and the taillights in particular are different from the Compass. The Commander’s proportions also bear some resemblance to the Yuntu Concept that morphed into the Grand Commander for the Chinese market, which is produced by the joint venture with GAC.Under the skin, the Grand Commander and Grand Commander PHEV both feature the 2.0-liter turbocharged GME four-cylinder engine that Jeep calls the Hurricane in the Wrangler. The Compass, by comparison, makes do with the 2.4-liter Tigershark in the United States, the 1.3-liter GSE turbo four-cylinder mill in Europe, and a couple of MultiJet II four-pot oil burners.Similar to the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift for China and European Union, the Commander is certain to receive two infotainment systems ranging from 8.4 to 10.1 inches. The Uconnect 5 media suite is joined by a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, TomTom navigation, and smartphone integration.

Editor's note: Prototype Commander featured in the photo gallery. Prototype Commander featured in the photo gallery.