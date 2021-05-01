20 Percent of EV Owners in California Switch Back to ICE Over Charging Woes

More on this:

1 UAW Blasts General Motors Over $1 Billion Investment in Mexican Factory

2 Another Big App Launches on Android Auto as the Ecosystem Keeps Growing

3 Charging Robot Mochi Can Fill Up Your EV in Two Hours

4 2021 Volkswagen ID.3 Virtually Travels Back in Time to Make the Mk1 Golf an EV

5 Ioniq 5 Top Gear Review Focuses on Its Unique Feature, and It's Not the Design