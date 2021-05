20 Percent of EV Owners in California Switch Back to ICE Over Charging Woes

EV

Be it a subcompact hatchback such as the Chevrolet Bolt or the Mercedes-Benz EQS full-size sedan, you can’t recharge these babies in five minutes. There’s also range anxiety, which stems from great disparities between the Environmental Protection Agency’s numbers and the real-world numbers.EVs also cost more than ICEs even if you include the $7,500 federal tax credit, which makes them a little prohibitive to regular people who live paycheck to paycheck. The charging infrastructure leaves much to be desired in terms of connectors, memberships, charging rates, and the number of chargers, a collection of conditions that puts many potentialbuyers off.And finally, charging at home is a hassle in and of itself. Bloomberg automotive analyst Kevin Tynan told Business Inside r that a Ford Mustang Mach-E adds three miles of driving range after 60 minutes of charging from a household plug. Over the course of 12 hours, that’s 36 miles (58 kilometers) for an electric crossover with an EPA-rated estimate of 230 miles (370 kilometers) for the smallest battery pack and rear-wheel drive.According to a study published in Nature Energy, roughly one in five EV owners switched back to gas-powered cars over charging woes. Of the people surveyed, more than 70 percent lacked access to Level 2 charging at home. As opposed to a standard outlet that puts out 120 volts of power, Level 2 charging is a little quicker to charge an EV thanks to 240 volts. Also worthy of note, Tesla's Supercharger network rocks 480-volt direct current.The survey also found that almost two-thirds of EV owners don’t use public charging stations, which is a worrying proportion if you remember that California sets the eco-friendly trends for pretty much the entire U.S."It should not be assumed that once a consumer purchases an EV, they will continue owning one,” noted the authors of the study: researchers Scott Hardman and Gil Tal. "What is clear is that this state of affairs could slow EV market growth and make reaching 100-percent EV sales more difficult.”