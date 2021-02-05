1994 Honda CB400 Super Four Undergoes Invigorating Custom Overhaul

Over the last few years, Asia’s custom motorcycle scene has been growing (or exploding) at an accelerated pace. On these very pages, we’ve featured a plethora of flawless builds brewed on Indonesian soil, but Malaysians aren’t playing around, either. Among the nation’s beloved workshops, you will find an ambitious Kuala Lumpur-based enterprise that goes by the name of Kerkus Cycles.
A few months back, we drooled over one ravishing piece of bespoke machinery from the custom shop's portfolio based on a 1984 Suzuki GS550E. Now, let’s take a minute to admire the firm’s transformation of a 1994 Honda CB400 Super Four, shall we?
Within its tubular steel double-cradle frame, the donor bike for this project comes equipped with a liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four powerplant that boasts four valves per cylinder head and a respectable displacement of 399cc. This engine is fully capable of delivering up to 53 ponies at approximately 10,000 rpm. On the other hand, the mill will be more than happy to produce as much as 30 pound-feet (41 Nm) of twisting force at about 7,500 revs.
he CB400 to reach a healthy top speed of 115 mph (185 kph). Stopping power is taken good care of by dual 296-mm (11.65-in) rotors and four-piston calipers at the front, along with a single 240-mm (9.4-in) brake disc and a two-piston caliper on the opposite end. Up front, the whole structure sits on a set of telescopic forks, while dual shock absorbers handle rear suspension duties. All things considered, it's quite safe to conclude that Honda’s beast is a force to be reckoned with, despite its engine’s humble displacement.
Kerkus Cycles’ gifted moto specialists kicked things off by tweaking the stock fuel tank’s positioning to level things out. As soon as they were satisfied with the result, the team went about modifying the bike’s subframe module to accommodate a neat cafe racer-style tail section and a fresh seat pan, which supports a single-seater quilted leather saddle.
Next, each and every electrical item has been relocated to the new tail unit, where you’ll also find the original battery. Powertrain upgrades have been applied in the form of a bespoke four-into-one exhaust system topped with a reverse megaphone muffler, as well as a set of top-shelf pod filters attached to CB400’s carbs. Although these enhancements aren’t exactly extensive, we’ll bet they contribute to unlocking some additional force from the 399cc inline-four.
Last but not least, the entire thing was enveloped in a drool-worthy paint scheme, consisting of satin black, gold, and carbon accents. Needless to say, the Kerkus pros certainly outdid themselves on this one!
A few months back, we drooled over one ravishing piece of bespoke machinery from the custom shop's portfolio based on a 1984 Suzuki GS550E. Now, let’s take a minute to admire the firm’s transformation of a 1994 Honda CB400 Super Four, shall we?
Within its tubular steel double-cradle frame, the donor bike for this project comes equipped with a liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four powerplant that boasts four valves per cylinder head and a respectable displacement of 399cc. This engine is fully capable of delivering up to 53 ponies at approximately 10,000 rpm. On the other hand, the mill will be more than happy to produce as much as 30 pound-feet (41 Nm) of twisting force at about 7,500 revs.
he CB400 to reach a healthy top speed of 115 mph (185 kph). Stopping power is taken good care of by dual 296-mm (11.65-in) rotors and four-piston calipers at the front, along with a single 240-mm (9.4-in) brake disc and a two-piston caliper on the opposite end. Up front, the whole structure sits on a set of telescopic forks, while dual shock absorbers handle rear suspension duties. All things considered, it's quite safe to conclude that Honda’s beast is a force to be reckoned with, despite its engine’s humble displacement.
Kerkus Cycles’ gifted moto specialists kicked things off by tweaking the stock fuel tank’s positioning to level things out. As soon as they were satisfied with the result, the team went about modifying the bike’s subframe module to accommodate a neat cafe racer-style tail section and a fresh seat pan, which supports a single-seater quilted leather saddle.
Next, each and every electrical item has been relocated to the new tail unit, where you’ll also find the original battery. Powertrain upgrades have been applied in the form of a bespoke four-into-one exhaust system topped with a reverse megaphone muffler, as well as a set of top-shelf pod filters attached to CB400’s carbs. Although these enhancements aren’t exactly extensive, we’ll bet they contribute to unlocking some additional force from the 399cc inline-four.
Last but not least, the entire thing was enveloped in a drool-worthy paint scheme, consisting of satin black, gold, and carbon accents. Needless to say, the Kerkus pros certainly outdid themselves on this one!