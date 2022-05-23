1993 BMW R 100 GS Paris-Dakar Is Aching to Put Its Continental TKC 80 Tires to Good Use

The dual-sport warrior may look a little rough, but it’s still in excellent condition on a mechanical level.
Under current ownership, this 1993 BMW R 100 GS Paris-Dakar was fitted with a plentiful selection of modern components, including new fork seals, valve covers, and cylinder heads. One may also find an aftermarket diode board and youthful oil pan gaskets, along with an AGM battery, premium NGK spark plugs, and a fresh air filter.
To optimize the engine’s power delivery, the owner had its valves and Bing carburetors adjusted during the refurbishment. Lastly, the wheels were enveloped in dual-purpose TKC 80 rubber from Continental's catalog, while the transmission, final drive, and brake fluids have all been flushed for good measure. Now then, let’s have a quick look at the Beemer’s powertrain specifications.
Within its steel double cradle frame, this bad boy packs an air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin mill that’s mated to a five-speed gearbox and a dry single-plate clutch. The four-stroke powerhouse comes with Bosch electronic ignition technology, two valves per cylinder head, and a compression ratio of 8.5:1.
By delivering 60 hp at 6,500 rpm and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of twist at approximately 3,750 spins, the engine’s force lets its bearer hit speeds of up to 109 mph (175 kph). Up front, braking duties are handled by a drilled 285 mm (11.2 inches) disc that’s paired with a Brembo caliper, while the rear wheel is brought to a halt thanks to a traditional drum module measuring 200 mm (7.9 inches) in diameter.
The R 100 GS Paris-Dakar has a colossal fuel capacity of 9.2 gallons (35 liters), and it sits on 40 mm (1.6 inches) leading-axle forks and an adjustable shock absorber. This ‘93 MY off-roading legend is currently offered at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, where you can submit your bids until Wednesday, May 25. For now, the top bidder is prepared to spend five grand on BMW’s phenom.
