Original-Owner 2002 Ducati MH900e Makes Its Way to Auction, Mileage Is Unknown

With its well-sculpted proportions and voluptuous contours, the MH900e is nothing less than drop-dead gorgeous.
Even though this stunning 2002 Ducati MH900e can’t seem to recall its mileage, what we can tell you is that it basically looks as good as new. The limited-edition gemstone spent its entire life with the original owner, who’d recently replaced the spark plugs, battery and rear brake rotor. Additionally, the brake fluids and motor oil have been flushed as of last year.
This gorgeous piece of machinery is one of only 2,000 copies in existence, and it draws power from an air- and oil-cooled 904cc L-twin mill with four desmodromic valves, Marelli fuel injection hardware and a compression ratio of 9.2:1. At 8,000 revs per minute, the SOHC powerhouse is capable of feeding 75 hp to a six-speed gearbox, which turns the rear Marchesini wheel via a drive chain.
When the crankshaft spins at about 6,500 rpm, Ducati’s rarity is pushed forward by 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of torque. The engine’s oomph is able to catapult the MH900e past the quarter-mile mark in 11.9 seconds, and it will eventually result in a top speed of 133 mph (215 kph).
A tubular steel trellis frame holds everything in place, sitting on 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks and Sachs piggyback monoshock found on the left-hand side of the rear hoop. Up front, stopping power is provided by four-piston Brembo calipers and twin semi-floating brake rotors measuring 320 mm (12.6 inches) in diameter. At the rear end, you’ll find a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) disc and a two-piston caliper.
The Terblanche-designed beauty is now getting ready to change hands for the very first time, and you may check it out on Bring a Trailer until tomorrow afternoon (May 24). Since the first bid was generously placed at a whopping 25,000 freedom bucks, it still remains the highest offer at the time of this article.
