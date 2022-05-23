Blacked-Out 2009 Ducati Sport 1000 S Has Less Than 1,200 Miles, Looks Eerily Handsome

Saying that it’s never been ridden isn’t exactly correct, but it’s not very far from the truth, either!
What we’re about to look at is an immaculate 2009 MY Sport 1000 S from Ducati’s short-lived SportClassic lineup, wearing Termignoni slip-on exhaust mufflers and carbon fiber timing belt covers. Following the current owner’s acquisition earlier this year, the Italian charmer was also blessed with fresh motor oil and a brand-new battery to keep things running smoothly.
Glancing at the Duc’s digital odometer, we discover that it has only covered approximately 1,150 miles (1,850 km) of tarmac during its life. Bologna’s gladiator is brought to life thanks to an air-cooled 992cc desmodromic L-twin, hosting two valves per cylinder head, a Marelli fuel injection system and a healthy compression ratio of 10.0:1.
The SOHC titan is accompanied by a hydraulic wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed transmission with straight-cut gears. When the tachometer reads 8,000 rpm, the engine is able to deliver 91 wild horses at the crankshaft, while a peak torque output of no less than 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) will be achieved at around 6,000 revs.
A chain final drive is responsible for routing this force to the rear wheel, and the whole shebang can result in speeds of up to 137 mph (220 kph). Weighing in at 399 pounds (181 kg) dry, the Sport 1000 S sits on 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Marzocchi forks and adjustable piggyback shock absorbers from Sachs.
Braking duties are handled by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and two-piston Brembo calipers up front, along with a 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor and a single-piston caliper at the opposite end. Finally, the creature’s fuel chamber can store four gallons (15 liters) of distilled hydrocarbons when full, and its wheelbase is measured at 56.1 inches (1,425 mm).
This murdered-out SportClassic is currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, where it will be listed at no reserve until the afternoon of May 24. With one day to go before the auctioning deadline, Ducati’s two-wheeled treasure has accumulated a total of five bids, the highest of which is registered at a whopping $20,500.
