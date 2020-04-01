1989 Fox Body Mustang Police Car Once Roamed Saskatchewan, It Can Now Be Yours

The first ever police car on the North American continent is supposed to have been an electrically-powered wagon that started patrolling the streets of Akron, Ohio, in 1899. Since then, law enforcement and motorized vehicles have been inseparable.
Thanks to the fact police departments in North America are incredibly independent, since 1899 the fleet of police cars across the continent diversified so much that now includes tens of models – if not hundreds – made by a great number of carmakers.
In the 1980s, police departments (and others) in North America developed a soft spot for Fox-bodies Mustangs. There were used in the U.S. by local police, highway patrol, FBI and even the Air Force. So great was the hype surrounding these cars, that 32 of them were even ordered by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
Of those 32, 4 were sent to the province of Saskatchewan in western Canada. And one of those four, depicted in the gallery above, can be had during the Mecum Indianapolis auction in May.
The patrol car is in perfect working order, and is equipped with all the needed hardware that was supplied as part of the Special Service Package offered by Ford to police departments, including a service-ready radio, sirens and lights.
Painted in white and blue and the characteristic RCMP livery, the Mustang hides a 5.0-liter V8 under the hood, linked to a 5-speed manual transmission.
As per the seller of the police car – we have no info on whether they are state officials or private owners – the Mustang is offered complete with in-service photographs, and the name of the police officer who used to drive it.
“Though they were small in numbers, the effect of the Mustang police cars seemed to have a disproportionate psychological effect on motorists in both the U.S. and Canada,” the listing on Mecum reads.
“If a Mustang police car was spotted on the road, word spread quickly to watch out for those Mustang police cars. At the very least, it put drivers on high alert for an unexpectedly fast police car lurking on the road.”
In the 1980s, police departments (and others) in North America developed a soft spot for Fox-bodies Mustangs. There were used in the U.S. by local police, highway patrol, FBI and even the Air Force. So great was the hype surrounding these cars, that 32 of them were even ordered by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
Of those 32, 4 were sent to the province of Saskatchewan in western Canada. And one of those four, depicted in the gallery above, can be had during the Mecum Indianapolis auction in May.
The patrol car is in perfect working order, and is equipped with all the needed hardware that was supplied as part of the Special Service Package offered by Ford to police departments, including a service-ready radio, sirens and lights.
Painted in white and blue and the characteristic RCMP livery, the Mustang hides a 5.0-liter V8 under the hood, linked to a 5-speed manual transmission.
As per the seller of the police car – we have no info on whether they are state officials or private owners – the Mustang is offered complete with in-service photographs, and the name of the police officer who used to drive it.
“Though they were small in numbers, the effect of the Mustang police cars seemed to have a disproportionate psychological effect on motorists in both the U.S. and Canada,” the listing on Mecum reads.
“If a Mustang police car was spotted on the road, word spread quickly to watch out for those Mustang police cars. At the very least, it put drivers on high alert for an unexpectedly fast police car lurking on the road.”