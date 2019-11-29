autoevolution

Fake Audi RS4 Police Car Has 530 HP and Carbon Body Kit in Germany

There you are, speeding down the highway, high on memes and drunk on Instagram followers. What's the worst that can happen? Well, today we have another nightmare police car, based on the Audi RS4 Avant.
Every edition of the Essen Motor Show gets at least one of these awesome-looking "TUNE IT SAFE!" concepts that look like police cars. Specialist tuners love to put their goodies to work, but the past few editions have been kind of dull. I mean, nobody expects the German police to use a Corvette; they're too civilized for that.

But something with twin turbochargers and a four-ring badge seems perfect. And with the new RS6 not available until now, they had to settle for an RS4 wagon. This is the work of specialist VW Group tuner ABT, who grafted on all the parts it had available for the RS4.

At its core, the police car is based on the limited-edition RS4-R, of which only 50 are supposed to be built. As such, it's got a familiar body kit featuring a blend of carbon fiber wings, spoilers, and skirts. Our favorite features happen to be the quad carbon caps for the new exhaust system.

Speaking of which, this chase vehicle has a custom engine too. Thanks to ABTs magic, it now makes 530 HP and 690 Nm of torque, 80 HP and 90 torque more than stock. Power goes to all four wheels via quattro AWD, allowing it to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in under 4 seconds and potentially reach 280 km/h.

Custom wheels in black go largely unnoticed here, thanks mainly to the bold German police livery and roof-mounted lights. Inside, the familiar carbon fiber treatment is accompanied by reupholstered seats with custom stitching.

While not strictly designed to chase people down, the custom RS4 will tour the country in 2020, promoting road safety and such.
