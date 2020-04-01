autoevolution
FEATURED  autoevolution's 🌎 Earth Month  
Car reviews:
 

Obama Goes After Trump on New Fuel Economy Standards, Doesn’t Say His Name

1 Apr 2020, 13:05 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
With the eyes of the world focused elsewhere, the current American administration is continuing its efforts to undo the Obama-era decisions it views as being wrong. This Tuesday, it was the turn of the fuel economy standards set by the former president.
31 photos
More "#Barack Obama" photos (1)More "#Barack Obama" photos (2)More "#Barack Obama" photos (3)More "#Barack Obama" photos (4)More "#Barack Obama" photos (5)More "#Barack Obama" photos (6)More "#Barack Obama" photos (7)More "#Barack Obama" photos (8)More "#Barack Obama" photos (9)More "#Barack Obama" photos (10)More "#Barack Obama" photos (11)More "#Barack Obama" photos (12)More "#Barack Obama" photos (13)More "#Barack Obama" photos (14)More "#Barack Obama" photos (15)More "#Barack Obama" photos (16)More "#Barack Obama" photos (17)More "#Barack Obama" photos (18)More "#Barack Obama" photos (19)More "#Barack Obama" photos (20)More "#Barack Obama" photos (21)More "#Barack Obama" photos (22)More "#Barack Obama" photos (23)More "#Barack Obama" photos (24)More "#Barack Obama" photos (25)More "#Barack Obama" photos (26)More "#Barack Obama" photos (27)More "#Barack Obama" photos (28)More "#Barack Obama" photos (29)More "#Barack Obama" photos (30)
With the release of the new standards, the American government strikes a serious blow to what is perceived as being a nationwide effort to fight climate change. As per the new provisions, which are expected to come into effect later this spring, carmakers will be asked to increase the fuel economy of their fleets by 1.5 percent each year, until 2026, when they should be averaging about 40 mpg.

The new rules are somewhat better than what was initially proposed, which was zero increase at one point, but far worse than the Obama-era rules. The previous administration was asking for a 5 percent increase per year and an average of 54 mpg in 2025.

The new regulations are expected to be fought by several states where regulations are already stricter, especially by California. In November last year, the state announced it would stop buying new cars for official state use if they are manufactured by GM, Toyota, FCA, and several others, all backing the new regulations.

Barack Obama, despite being almost constantly under attack by Donald Trump, steered clear so far from engaging the current pesident in any way, but on Tuesday he took to Twitter to criticize the decision, the ones who made it, and to advise people to vote better next time, comparing the looming climate crisis with the current coronavirus pandemic.

Barack Obama donald trump regulations fuel economy standards California Earth month
 
 
 
 
 