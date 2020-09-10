1979 Porsche 911 Gets Slantnose Job, This Is the Result

Given how just around 600 Porsche Slantnoses were made for the U.S. back in the 1980s, it’s no surprise people are trying to give their regular 911s that particular look of the Flachbau. Some do a good job at transforming them, and the car in the gallery above is a fine example of that.
The Slantnose breed was born over at Porsche in the 1980s as a product of the carmaker’s special order program. There were several styling changes, especially at the front, with one of the most significant one being the replacement of the standard and iconic round headlights with pop-up hardware.
The machine here was born as a 1979 911, only now it looks more like the 930 Turbo Slantnose, down to the headlights. And that’s because the front end has been modified to remind one of the look this iconic Porsche had.
The car is for sale on a specialized website, and the seller says “the previous owner purchased all original parts for a 930 and had them professionally installed.” We are not being told exactly what these parts are, but we are informed that there’s a new catalytic converter in there because the Porsche had to comply with California emissions regulations.
Resting on Fuchs 16-inch 930 Turbo wheels, the wannabe Slantnose comes with black leather sports seats inside, a period-specific stereo, a removable boom box, and air conditioning.
No modifications seem to have been made to the stock engine, or at least we are not being told anything about it. We are also not being told for how much the car is selling – you’ll have to make a call for that to be revealed, along with whatever other details you need, if you are interested in purchasing it.
Usually, real Slantnoses go well into six-digit territory, depending on specs and condition, but it's dobtfull this would go that far.
The machine here was born as a 1979 911, only now it looks more like the 930 Turbo Slantnose, down to the headlights. And that’s because the front end has been modified to remind one of the look this iconic Porsche had.
The car is for sale on a specialized website, and the seller says “the previous owner purchased all original parts for a 930 and had them professionally installed.” We are not being told exactly what these parts are, but we are informed that there’s a new catalytic converter in there because the Porsche had to comply with California emissions regulations.
Resting on Fuchs 16-inch 930 Turbo wheels, the wannabe Slantnose comes with black leather sports seats inside, a period-specific stereo, a removable boom box, and air conditioning.
No modifications seem to have been made to the stock engine, or at least we are not being told anything about it. We are also not being told for how much the car is selling – you’ll have to make a call for that to be revealed, along with whatever other details you need, if you are interested in purchasing it.
Usually, real Slantnoses go well into six-digit territory, depending on specs and condition, but it's dobtfull this would go that far.