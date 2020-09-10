Bruce Canepa-Owned 1989 Porsche 911 Turbo Can Be Had, Looks Brand New

With its distinct, yet Porsche-specific body style, the G-body 911 is a very desirable car even today, more than three decades after production ceased. Throw a Turbo specification in the mix, and you have yourself a small treasure chest in the form of a sports car.
G-bodies are the 911s made by Porsche from 1973 to 1989. Part of one of the longest production run of the family, it set itself apart through a major styling overhaul compared to the previous incarnations of the model.
Because quite a number of them were made, there’s no shortage of G-bodied 911 out there. This however has little to no effect in bringing prices down, and the cars keep selling for big bucks, especially if there’s the slightest trace of special on it.
In the case of the Neunelfer shown in the gallery above, there are more such traces. The first is the fact that the car comes as a 1989 model year, the last production year for this particular model. It is also heavily optioned, packing most of the goodies the Germans were offering back in the day. Back when it was new, and shipped to the U.S. - the car was specced with America in mind – it had an MSRP of $73,010.
But there's something else, perhaps even more important. Since it rolled off assembly lines, the car exchanged just 4 owners, one of them being major Porsche fan and former racing driver Bruce Canepa. The man got his hands on it in 2013 and, as he does with all the four-wheelers that cross his path, it underwent major inspection and careful detailing.
No modifications were made to the car, which is described in the sales ad as a true time capsule. It retains all the original components, both inside and out. The engine and transmission are also the stock ones, and the car sells with the Porsche Certificate of Authencity to prove it.
The asking price for this 22,000 miles (35,000 km) 911 was not disclosed.
