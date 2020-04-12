1975 Chevrolet Camaro Gets Muscle Hood and Razor Sharp Front End, Looks Mean

The Chevrolet Camaro, just like most of its competitors in the muscle car segment, is an instantly recognizable machine. Ever since its introduction in 1966, despite the many visual changes each of its generations came with, the Camaro can be easily picked out from a crowd.
And that even applies to custom builds. Whether we’re talking about simple restorations or more aggressive stylings of older Camaros, there’s something about this family of cars that remains rooted in the original design.
And that applies to the build here. What sits in the gallery once was is a 1957 Camaro, part of the second generation of the model. At the time, it was the one that marked a habit at Chevy of extensively changing the look of the model with each generation, but this build here takes that to the extreme, by exaggerating the car’s original lines to new levels.
The pointy front end of the original Camaro was sharpened, enlarged and made to look nothing like the original by fitting a bigger black front grille, but most importantly a massively sculpted Harwood hood. The sharp lines of the front blend with the flowing curve of the roof all the way to the back, where they abruptly end with a modified spoiler.
The all-silver custom bodywork, riding on 9-inch Currie rear and a modified Mustang II front, and fitted with fully adjustable suspension, makes the Camaro look longer than it used to. At the front, the muscular hood opens to reveal a 383ci V8 (6.3-liter) stroker engine linked to an automatic transmission.
The interior of the car has been kept as simple as the exterior looks, with Alcantara on the door panels and seats, and a custom dashboard that only houses a few gauges.
This 1975 Camaro was once on the floor of auto events, where it managed to score a number of prizes. Now it’s for sale in Osprey, Florida, and doesn’t seem that expensive: $29,900.
