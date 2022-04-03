1974 Dodge Challenger Rallye Left to Rot in a Yard Is All Original, Numbers Match

The Challenger Rallye package came with plenty of goodies, starting with a special hood, Rallye suspension, a new grille, and the typical Rallye instrument cluster.
But despite the sportier attitude, the 1974 Challenger Rallye wasn’t necessarily a monster in terms of the engines that could be fitted under the hood.
Dodge offered just a single unit, namely the 318 (5.2-liter) V8 that was part of the Chrysler LA series. Introduced in 1972 with a 2-barrel carburetor and a 150-horsepower rating, the 318 barely changed in the next few years, so pretty much the same configuration was available in 1974 as well.
This Challenger Rallye looks like it spent way too many years on the side of the road, and based on the photos published online by eBay seller moparguy6275, the car was just left to rot in someone’s yard.
Obviously, it’s not a rust bucket, or at least, not just yet, though it’s pretty clear it will require plenty of metal work. The trunk, for instance, looks like it’ll have to be replaced completely. On the other hand, we’re being told the floors are still solid, which is kind of surprising given they’re typically the first to suffer from the invasion of rust.
The engine appears to still be in the car, but on the other hand, we know nothing about it. Of course, it’s safe to assume it no longer starts, but let’s just hope it’s not locked up from sitting.
Coming with documentation from the first owner, this Challenger continues to be entirely original, and this is certainly good news for someone planning a full restoration.
It goes without saying that such a project is going to be, well, a challenge, but on the other hand, it looks totally doable. Close to 30 people seem to think the same, but despite the top $7,000 bid, the reserve is yet to be unlocked.
