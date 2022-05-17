1974 Chevrolet Corvette Getting Its First Wash in Years Is Incredibly Satisfying

More on this:

1 1967 Ford Mustang Gets First Wash in Years, Morphs Into Beautiful Survivor

2 Filthy 1966 Dodge Dart Gets First Wash in 25 Years, Doesn't Look Half Bad

3 1965 Dodge Dart Gets First Wash in 30 Years, Reveals Cool Patina

4 Gorgeous 1957 Chevrolet Wagon Leaves the Barn After 23 Years, Gets First Wash Too

5 1950 MG TD Barn Find Gets Its First Wash in 34 Years, It Has an Emotional Story