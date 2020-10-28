1972 Harley-Davidson Stolen 4 Years Ago, Returned to Owner Without Touching

Everyone loves a happy-ending and this is perhaps one of the best kind of happy-endings: a man was reunited with his old Harley-Davidson, four years after it was stolen from his garage.
Earlier this month, Miles McCarvel from Missoula, Montana, took to Facebook to share with his friends and the world the most surprising thing to have happened to him: the bike that had been stolen from him four years before had simply shown up again. He had build the bike himself when he was younger and, though no longer functional, he still loved it and didn’t want to part with it.
Speaking to The Missoulian, McCarvel says the theft occurred when he was away from home, teaching a welding class. He came back to learn one of his neighbors had found one of his guns in his backyard, so he realized someone must’ve broken in the garage. Plenty of stuff was missing, including other guns, valuable items and the 1972 Aermacchi Harley-Davidson 350 Sprint he’d owned since a young man.
McCarvel thought it was fate that the thieves took the guns and the bike, since he wasn’t using either. Still, he was heartbroken about the red motorcycle, so he still hoped police would be able to track it down. Police did track down some of the items stolen (like the guns), but they never found the motorcycle.
Then, it showed up outside his garage. Ironically, it was still in the same condition it was in when it was stolen, missing the battery and with flat tires, and had no additional miles on it. “I was like ‘what the hell,’ you know? I couldn’t believe it,” McCarvel says.
He went to the police to report the bike was “un-stolen” and has a theory as to how come the thief decided to bring it back. “I think that they just took it, put it somewhere and had to look at it every day,” he tells the same media outlet.
Hopefully, this reunion will spur McCarvel into fixing the bike and taking it back out on the road again.
