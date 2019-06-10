Man Steals Chickens, Ducks to Buy Gas for His BMW

The rich don’t go poor like the rest of the world, and this story shows that. One farmer from China who was once well off found himself in troubled financial waters, and could no longer afford the gas for his BMW.
Whereas most people would have made the heart-breaking decision of selling the car, this farmer, identified by the pseudonym Qiang in the local media (story via OddityCentral), turned to a life of petty crime to be able to still drive it. So, for months, he went around and stole people’s chickens and ducks to raise money for gasoline.
According to the e-zine, people in nearby villages in Linshui county, the Sichuan province, had been complaining about their poultry being stolen for months. At one point, the police became involved and they saw a man on a motorcycle without tags driving around and taking the poultry. One night, the cops followed the bike and saw it enter Qiang’s farm, but they still couldn’t connect him to the theft.
One day, cops performed a traffic stop on Qiang, but he made ample use of his BMW and sped off, shaking the cruisers off, as Zhang Hua, director of the Yuan City Police Station, confirmed for the media. He rushed back to his farm and tried to get rid of the bike, not knowing that he was under surveillance. When the cops came knocking, they caught him red-handed, with the bike and several stolen chicken and ducks.
Faced with the fact, Qiang admitted to stealing poultry from his neighbors and taking them to his farm, where he would breed and sell them to chicken dealers. These were not complicit in the thefts, assuming Qiang had raised the chickens himself. The man also said that his $290,000 BMW was “thirsty” and he had run into troubled times and could no longer afford to buy gas for it.
He was arrested and charged with theft. As we all know, vanity is not punishable by law.
According to the e-zine, people in nearby villages in Linshui county, the Sichuan province, had been complaining about their poultry being stolen for months. At one point, the police became involved and they saw a man on a motorcycle without tags driving around and taking the poultry. One night, the cops followed the bike and saw it enter Qiang’s farm, but they still couldn’t connect him to the theft.
One day, cops performed a traffic stop on Qiang, but he made ample use of his BMW and sped off, shaking the cruisers off, as Zhang Hua, director of the Yuan City Police Station, confirmed for the media. He rushed back to his farm and tried to get rid of the bike, not knowing that he was under surveillance. When the cops came knocking, they caught him red-handed, with the bike and several stolen chicken and ducks.
Faced with the fact, Qiang admitted to stealing poultry from his neighbors and taking them to his farm, where he would breed and sell them to chicken dealers. These were not complicit in the thefts, assuming Qiang had raised the chickens himself. The man also said that his $290,000 BMW was “thirsty” and he had run into troubled times and could no longer afford to buy gas for it.
He was arrested and charged with theft. As we all know, vanity is not punishable by law.