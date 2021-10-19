1972 Chevrolet Corvette Survivor with Original LT-1 Looks Stunning in Mille Miglia Red

5 Really Rare 1970 Plymouth Cuda in Mint Condition Is Incredibly Original, Low Mileage Too

Introduced in 1970, the LT-1 was no regular 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) engine. It was a solid lifter and came with a long list of upgrades, including a forged steel crankshaft, four-bolt main block, high-lift camshaft, aluminum intake manifold, and a low restriction exhaust. Thanks to an 11:1 compression ratio, it delivered 370 horsepower, slightly more than the 454 big-block.Compared to other V8s from the era, the LT-1 was short-lived, remaining in production for only three years. Output dropped to 330 horsepower in 1971 and to 255 horses in 1972. The final year for the LT-1 also saw only 1,741 Corvettes leave the factory with this option, so they're quite rare too.Finding an all-original LT-1 from the era is difficult, to say the least. While some were left to rot in junkyards and barns, others were repainted or restored with replacement parts. Yet there's at least one all-original 1972 Corvette LT-1 out there. It's finished in Mille Miglia Red and it looks like it just left the factory.It's hard to believe that a 1972 Corvette soldiered on in this fantastic condition for almost 50 years, but this C3 is as real as they get. It's a fully documented car, it won a few awards in recent years, and it's regarded as the LT-1 with the finest original paint out there. Not surprisingly, this Vette shows only 17,000 miles (27,359 km) on the odo and spent many years in a heated garage.It still sports the California license plate from the original owner and, of course, it has a numbers-matching LT-1 V8. And while the 1972 engine isn't as powerful as its 1970 counterpart, it sounds just as impressive. Find out more about that in the videos below.