1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Barn Find Has Rare Color Combo, Possibly One of a Kind

And this appears to be the case of this 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle, which according to the owner who posted the car on Craigslist , has recently been discovered in a barn in central Kansas.The engine under the hood is a factory-correct 350 unit, but it’s not yet clear if it’s a maching-numbers or not. The car also comes with a TH 350 transmission, air conditioning, and a working vinyl top.But the most surprising detail is the color combination indicated by the body tag. The seller claims this Chevelle shows code 14-H, which seems to indicate the car was born in Pewter Silver with a vinyl top.But after further research, the owner discovered there’s something that could make this Chevelle a one-of-a-kind model.“Chevelles did not have an ‘H’ code for vinyl tops. For a Pewter (14) paint code the vinyl top options were only B – Black, A – White, or G- Green. However, through additional research, both Buick and Pontiac used the ‘H’ code for a Pewter Silver Metallic vinyl top,” they explain.Indeed, the 1972 Chevelle was available with a white (code A) or black (code B) with a convertible top and with white (A), black (B), blue (D), medium tan (F), medium green (G), and light covert (T) vinyl tops. So code “H” is definitely a surprise and could indicate this is a very rare Chevelle in the first place.While the car is listed for sale on Craigslist, the owner isn’t sure how much they should get for the Chevrolet , especially given the rare paint code. Some trades would also be considered, though they say only 1970 El Caminos and 1972 or earlier Corvettes in a good shape are eligible.