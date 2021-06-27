1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Barn Find Has Rare Color Combo, Possibly One of a Kind

3 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Looks Up to No Good in Lexus Ink, Took 3 Years to Make

One of the best things about barn finds is that they bring back cars many people believed to be long gone, and occasionally, they represent the first step towards the saving of super-rare icons that certainly wouldn’t deserve to be left abandoned in the middle of nowhere. 8 photos



The engine under the hood is a factory-correct 350 unit, but it’s not yet clear if it’s a maching-numbers or not. The car also comes with a TH 350 transmission, air conditioning, and a working vinyl top.



But the most surprising detail is the color combination indicated by the body tag. The seller claims this Chevelle shows code 14-H, which seems to indicate the car was born in Pewter Silver with a vinyl top.



But after further research, the owner discovered there's something that could make this Chevelle a one-of-a-kind model.



“Chevelles did not have an ‘H’ code for vinyl tops. For a Pewter (14) paint code the vinyl top options were only B – Black, A – White, or G- Green. However, through additional research, both Buick and Pontiac used the ‘H’ code for a Pewter Silver Metallic vinyl top,” they explain.



Indeed, the 1972 Chevelle was available with a white (code A) or black (code B) with a convertible top and with white (A), black (B), blue (D), medium tan (F), medium green (G), and light covert (T) vinyl tops. So code “H” is definitely a surprise and could indicate this is a very rare Chevelle in the first place.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.



