1971 GMC 1500 Is the Red, 454ci-Powered Treat of the Day

Ever wondered how a world without trucks would have looked like? Can you imagine a reality where Chevrolet did not make the C/K, or Ford the F-Series? No custom pickups in our lives? 22 photos



Sadly, there are only so many days left to enjoy Truck Month. We’ll continue, of course, to bring to your attention the best and the brightest, but probably not in such a large quantity. And to make sure we’ll sign off on this coverage with something worth remembering, here’s a red



We found it sitting on an online auction block on



What we have here is a half-ton from 1971, meaning it’s part of the line of trucks Chevrolet called



The truck rides on 15-inch American Racing wheels wrapped in Mastercraft Avenger G/T tires, behind which sits a suspension system that allows the truck to sit closer to the ground. Above, the red-painted body of the truck wraps around a black interior boasting a custom stereo system and Classic Instruments gauges.



Under the hood the GMC hides a 454ci (7.4-liter) engine with an Edelbrock carburetor and a three-speed automatic transmission.



We found it sitting on an online auction block on Bring a Trailer. There are six days left in the process, and at the time of writing the highest bid is already at $10,000.

