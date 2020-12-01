Here’s a Deliciously Shiny 1952 GMC 1500 to Get Your Mind Off Things

In the crowded and Ford-dominated pickup truck market, GMC does have its share of followers. For this segment, the carmaker presently offers the Canyon and several versions of the Sierra, but the eyes of the world are currently pinned to the upcoming electric Hummer, which should sell in both pickup and SUV guises.
The Hummer, scheduled for introduction no sooner than late 2021, certainly represents the future of a brand born more than a century ago and presently located at the outskirts of GM’s corporate structure. The brand’s somewhat diluted image – heavily caused by the old habit of sharing its platforms and more with Chevrolet – bets heavily on what was once the king of gas-guzzlers to regain the image of important player on the market.
GMC became a big name on the truck market starting with the C/K series it shared with Chevrolet starting 1959. But even prior to that the forefathers of trucks like today’s Sierra were hot sellers. Some of them, like the 1500, remain favorites of today’s custom industry, and in high-demand on the collector’s market.
We’ll include the one we have here, a 5-window example, in our Celebration Month coverage because, well, it’s a simply stunning pickup to look at.
The product of a ground-up restoration conducted a while back, the pickup simply shines: that’s due to the seemingly perfect body panels, the copper and black that dresses them, but also the extensive use of chrome on the front grille, wheels, and elsewhere on the truck, with maximum effect.
Powered by a 454ci (7.4-liter) big block linked to a Turbo 400 automatic transmission, the truck can carry two people in comfort and surrounded by modern creature comforts, such as leather seats, air conditioning, custom instruments, and a Pioneer audio system with CD player, in case you’re still using that.
The pickup shows 8,320 miles (13,380 km) since build, and is now selling for $59,500.
