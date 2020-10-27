2021 GMC Yukon Launch Marked by Quite Literally the World's Biggest Tweet

With all this talk about the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, all the other GMC products must be feeling like the older siblings whenever a family is getting ready to welcome a new baby.
This is usually when the risks of someone pulling a crazy stunt just to draw some attention to themselves are at their highest, and it would appear the vehicles in a carmaker's lineup make no exception. Tired of the Hummer stealing its thunder despite the fact it only really launches a year from now, the 2021 Yukon prepared something really special: the World's Biggest Tweet.
How big is the World's Biggest Tweet? Well, you'll have to ask GMC, but using our reliable eye measurement tools, we'd say it's pretty darn big. Let's put it this way: you'd have to be in pretty good physical condition to jog all the way around it.
We all know tweets have a limited number of characters, so no matter how big you make a tweet, there's always going to be thousands of others who will match it. Well, GMC had to think a little out of the box with this one, and we'll give them this: the result is pretty spectacular.
People in the art world would call this "land art", and they wouldn't be wrong. In the end, the "tweet" was so big that the only way they could capture it entirely was by using a helicopter. Presumably, a simple drone couldn't cut it.
In case you haven't figured it out, what GMC did was to "draw" a tweet in the sand using nothing else but a fleet of SUVs. If it doesn't sound too impressive or challenging, it's because you're thinking of the sand scribbling you and I have done. Something of this scale, however, required a much more methodical approach.
According to GMC, it took over 2,500 colored stakes hand-planted into the ground and 110,000 feet of rope to trace the route for the "precision drivers" who took care of the final fieldwork. Any wrong step - or tire - would have left a permanent and unerasable mark, which meant the driver choreography had to be meticulously planned and perfectly executed.
It may be nothing more than a pointless marketing feat, but at least it's a cool one. And even though it's not in any way relevant to the product - you could have done this with pretty much any other SUV or even car - it does make the 2021 Yukon seem a little bit more appealing. Well done, GMC, well done.
