2021 GMC Canyon Pickup Truck Gains AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition

If you’re in the market for an off-road Canyon , your best choice would be the AT4 trim level. For the 2021 model year, the American truck brand is much obliged to improve the recipe with the Off-Road Performance Edition that comes as standard with a suspension leveling kit as well as 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires. 22 photos



Rocker panels protectors and sturdy skid plates made from 5/32-inch aluminum are also featured, along with a transfer case shield. From a design standpoint, the Off-Road Performance Edition elevates the bold styling of the Canyon AT4 with gloss-black wheels, a gloss-black exhaust tip, and AT4 logos finished in Carbon Black.



“When customers are looking for a capable off-road pickup truck, we know that they want improved vehicle height as well as additional protection,” declared marketing director Rich Latek. “Whether it’s tackling off-road courses or embarking on a weekend adventure, this special edition provides enhanced maneuverability and underbody protection while still delivering a premium GMC experience."



The Advanced Hill Descent Control System is a highlight in its own right although die-hard enthusiasts may label this feature as a useless electronic nanny. As the name implies, the system provides a controlled descent in rough terrain by automatically applying the brakes. In other words, think of it as off-road cruise control.



As for the four-wheel-drive system, the Eaton G80 rear automatic locking differential is alright off the beaten path but it’s not the best choice for rock crawling out there. Then again, the Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition can't hold a candle to the



Pricing information is not available at the time of writing because the order books will open "later this year." Without special-edition shenanigans, the crew cab AT4 with a short box and cloth upholstery retails at $39,395.

