1971 Dodge Challenger R/T Poses as a Super-Rare Surprise, Not All Good News Though

The 1971 Challenger itself was quite a head-turner, but more often than not, the version that everybody was drooling after was the R/T.
Approximately 5,000 R/Ts ended up seeing the daylight this year, and it goes without saying that the rarest species came with the famous 426 Hemi under the hood. Only approximately 70 such Challengers were produced in 1971.
But someone on eBay claims their Dodge Challenger is super-rare nonetheless.
Also coming as an R/T, this 1971 example is a project car in all regards, but seller moparyard claims that what sets it apart is the transmission and the color. They say this Challenger is one of just 59 that came with a 3-speed console and this engine in 1971, as well as one of just approximately 30 units painted in dark blue.
We couldn’t verify these claims, but even if it’s not as rare as the seller claims, it still looks like a Challenger that’s worth getting back to the road.
The provided photos pretty much speak for themselves and perfectly highlight the rough condition of the car. The rust has already invaded parts of the metal, including some floor areas and the trunk, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise. This Challenger looks like it’s been sitting for a very long time, and the rust is just a consequence of this thing.
On the other hand, the car comes with the original front seats and door panels, all-original glass, original suspension, and several other original parts. The roof is strong, the dash assembly is the one that came with the car, and the door panels have been there since day one.
Despite being a rather, well, challenging project, this Challenger isn’t selling for pocket money. The seller hopes someone would be willing to pay close to $9,000 for the car, though other offers don’t seem to be accepted.
But someone on eBay claims their Dodge Challenger is super-rare nonetheless.
Also coming as an R/T, this 1971 example is a project car in all regards, but seller moparyard claims that what sets it apart is the transmission and the color. They say this Challenger is one of just 59 that came with a 3-speed console and this engine in 1971, as well as one of just approximately 30 units painted in dark blue.
We couldn’t verify these claims, but even if it’s not as rare as the seller claims, it still looks like a Challenger that’s worth getting back to the road.
The provided photos pretty much speak for themselves and perfectly highlight the rough condition of the car. The rust has already invaded parts of the metal, including some floor areas and the trunk, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise. This Challenger looks like it’s been sitting for a very long time, and the rust is just a consequence of this thing.
On the other hand, the car comes with the original front seats and door panels, all-original glass, original suspension, and several other original parts. The roof is strong, the dash assembly is the one that came with the car, and the door panels have been there since day one.
Despite being a rather, well, challenging project, this Challenger isn’t selling for pocket money. The seller hopes someone would be willing to pay close to $9,000 for the car, though other offers don’t seem to be accepted.