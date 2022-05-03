This 1970 Dodge Challenger Shows That Superheroes Sometimes Need Help Too

Dodge Challenger continues to be one of the most sought-after nameplates in the muscle car world, and the model year 1970 is very often the one everybody is drooling after.
And it all makes sense. 1970 was the year that witnessed the introduction of the Challenger, so obviously, muscle car collectors are ready to pay big bucks to get their hands on a first-year example.
This 1970 Dodge Challenger was once a super-appealing muscle car, but unfortunately, it’s now just a remnant of what was born as a genuinely iconic model.
The car comes in a very rough shape, and based on the photos provided by eBay seller freedavi_5qzcxcu, it’s going to need a lot of work. The trunk and the floors seem wrecked, so the typical patching would no longer be enough this time.
There’s no engine or transmission, and most likely, some other parts are missing as well.
But this doesn’t necessarily mean this is a Challenger that should be ignored. Not at all, especially because the car could make for a very unique restomod.
Dodge produced close to 77,000 Challengers in 1970, out of which some 18,500 units were born wearing the R/T badges. When it comes to the standard model, most Challengers rolled off the assembly lines as a 2-door hardtop, as this body style accounted for close to 47,000 cars. The rarest of them all was the convertible R/T, as Dodge produced only 963 of them, and only 9 came with the 426 Hemi engine.
This Challenger is definitely worth a second chance, and with the proper restoration work, it could really end up being worth a small fortune. At this point, however, the car is selling at no reserve, so it’ll definitely have a new owner when the auction comes to an end.
The top bid at the time of writing is $2,000, with the auction scheduled to expire in a little over 4 days.
