1971 Chevrolet El Camino Proves a Little Rust Hasn’t Hurt Anyone

While the El Camino had its very own fanbase, this particular model has never reached the popularity of other nameplates in Chevrolet’s lineup, such as Impala or Chevelle.
Its popularity in the early ‘70s was also decreasing, but this doesn’t necessarily mean people forgot it existed.
The El Camino was a model that still shared most of the parts with other Chevrolet siblings, though it obviously came with a niche bonus thanks to its utilitarian purpose.
Original El Caminos aren’t exactly the most popular Chevys these days. But, on the other hand, they make for great restomod candidates if the owner lets their imagination run wild.
And this is precisely the dream of the 1971 model we recently came across on eBay.
Posted by seller i*find*u*flip, this 1971 Chevrolet El Camino is a project car in all regards, but at quick inspection, it doesn’t come with any major issues that would make a restomod project impossible. If anything, the engine and the transmission are both gone, and this actually paves the road for such a project, especially if another powerplant is around.
The floors are the ones that will have to be replaced completely, but on the other hand, the bed appears to be in much better condition. The frame also looks good, and the doors allegedly shut properly.
Obviously, this isn’t necessarily the easiest project. Still, on the other hand, this means the El Camino can’t be very expensive either. And for many people out there, this is exactly what they’re interested in.
The bidding on eBay hasn’t even surpassed $400, though the bigger concern is the reserve is yet to be unlocked. Nobody knows for sure how expensive this Chevy actually is, but the seller has configured a Buy It Now price of $3,400 if anyone wants to take the vehicle home without a fight.
