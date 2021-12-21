1970 Dodge Challenger Found in an Old Building After 34 Years Is a Triple-Black Surprise

Dodge built close to 77,000 Challengers for the model year 1970, and needless to say, the T/A was pretty much the rarest configuration, as only approximately 2,400 units ended up seeing the daylight.
All were equipped with a 340 (5.5-liter) Six-Pack engine developing 290 horsepower, and obviously, it boasted the biggest amount of muscle in the Challenger lineup for this model year.
But on the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily that other Challengers weren’t special. They were, and the triple-black versions, in particular, gained quite a lot of fans all over the States.
As if a black Challenger wasn’t already cool enough, Dodge came up with the brilliant idea to launch this triple-black setup, which essentially means the car was gifted not only with a black finish but also with black wheels and a black roof.
And one of the triple-black Challengers that got to see the daylight for MY 1970 is right here in front of your eyes.
Found in an old building where it spent the last 34 years, the car comes in pretty good shape, though it’s pretty clear a full restoration is the only way to go anyway. The paint that’s still on the car is original, eBay seller cashbabywayno1 guarantees, and while there’s indeed some heavy rust damage here and there, there is plenty of good news for those willing to start a full restoration.
First and foremost, the car is still complete, and the only things that seem to be missing are a fender emblem and a deck lid trim. The engine under the hood is still the original matching-numbers 318 (5.2-liter) 2-barrel, though it goes without saying you shouldn’t really expect it to work, and it’s likely locked up from sitting.
All body tags and the VIN are fully intact, and the car comes with the original bill of sale and additional paperwork, including the latest title.
This Challenger is without a doubt a very solid candidate for a full restoration, and the TX9 paint code makes it a highly desirable model. The bidding is currently underway, and the top offer is getting close to $14,000 with only a few hours remaining until the auction comes to an end.
