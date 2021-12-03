5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Vs. Dodge Hellcat Drag Races Show Not All Muscle Cars Are Equal

4 Widened Go Mango '70 Dodge Challenger Gets 426 Hemi-Blown to Purist Smithereens

1 Dodge Charger Hellcat and Tesla Model 3 Drag Race Turns Up the ICE vs. EV Wick

More on this:

1973 Dodge Challenger Parked in the Bushes Is All Original, Flexes 340 Four-Barrel

Rust is car cancer, and unfortunately, way too many classic models end up in a very poor condition after spending many years, sometimes even decades, under the clear sky. 6 photos



As anyone can easily figure out with a few clicks on the photos in the gallery, this



The car has most likely been parked for a very long time in an area full of vegetation, so most likely, it spent years in the bushes probably abandoned by a previous owner. Fortunately, the Challenger has apparently been discovered and then saved by the current seller, who is now searching for someone else to give the car a second chance to return on the road.



Since it’s a project car, it goes without saying it requires a ton of work, though potential buyers would only be able to more accurately assess its condition after a thorough inspection in person. But judging from the photos included in the sales ad, the vehicle requires a lot of metalwork, especially in those rusty areas.



Without a doubt, restoring this Challenger will be quite a, well, challenge, but those who’re brave enough to start such a project would also be spoiled with some good news too. Especially when it comes to what’s under the hood, that is.



First and foremost, despite the rough condition of the vehicle, you should know that everything is completely original. Unfortunately, we don’t know for sure if it’s also complete, so it’s hard to tell if any big parts are missing. But an all-original Challenger allows for restoration to factory specifications, and if the final result is good enough, the car could end up being worth quite a small fortune.



The vehicle sported a white interior and also came with air conditioning, so it was a high-optioned model from the very beginning.



The Challenger was born with a 340 (5.5-liter) four-barrel unit under the hood, and fortunately, it’s still there. We’re not being told if it still starts or not, but given the overall condition of the car, we should just assume it doesn’t. However, if it turns over by hand, there’s a good chance this V8 can still be saved, so make sure you check this during your in-person inspection.



Unfortunately, this Challenger won’t go for pocket money. The seller hopes to get no more, no less than $15,000 for this Challenger, but if you’re interested in another deal, just click the Make Offer button on the eBay page linked above. This also appears to be the case of the 1973 Dodge Challenger that we have here.As anyone can easily figure out with a few clicks on the photos in the gallery, this Challenger is far from the tip-top shape such an iconic model deserves. And one of the images shared by eBay seller hoyt7316 seems to reveal exactly why.The car has most likely been parked for a very long time in an area full of vegetation, so most likely, it spent years in the bushes probably abandoned by a previous owner. Fortunately, the Challenger has apparently been discovered and then saved by the current seller, who is now searching for someone else to give the car a second chance to return on the road.Since it’s a project car, it goes without saying it requires a ton of work, though potential buyers would only be able to more accurately assess its condition after a thorough inspection in person. But judging from the photos included in the sales ad, the vehicle requires a lot of metalwork, especially in those rusty areas.Without a doubt, restoring this Challenger will be quite a, well, challenge, but those who’re brave enough to start such a project would also be spoiled with some good news too. Especially when it comes to what’s under the hood, that is.First and foremost, despite the rough condition of the vehicle, you should know that everything is completely original. Unfortunately, we don’t know for sure if it’s also complete, so it’s hard to tell if any big parts are missing. But an all-original Challenger allows for restoration to factory specifications, and if the final result is good enough, the car could end up being worth quite a small fortune.The vehicle sported a white interior and also came with air conditioning, so it was a high-optioned model from the very beginning.The Challenger was born with a 340 (5.5-liter) four-barrel unit under the hood, and fortunately, it’s still there. We’re not being told if it still starts or not, but given the overall condition of the car, we should just assume it doesn’t. However, if it turns over by hand, there’s a good chance this V8 can still be saved, so make sure you check this during your in-person inspection.Unfortunately, this Challenger won’t go for pocket money. The seller hopes to get no more, no less than $15,000 for this Challenger, but if you’re interested in another deal, just click the Make Offer button on the eBay page linked above.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.