This 1970 Challenger Was Left on the Side of the Road 30 Years Ago, the Final Goodbye

We all know what rust can do to a car when it’s not taken care of properly, and this 1970 Dodge Challenger right here is a painful reminder on this front. 13 photos



eBay seller



The seller themselves claims the car is “a complete piece of c**p,” but this isn’t necessarily surprising. The vehicle spent no less than 30 years under the clear sky, so it’s easy to understand how it ended up in such a terrible condition.



This Challenger was originally quite an impressive model, as it rolled off the assembly lines as a high-optioned



The engine under the hood was a 383 V8 paired with an automatic transmission, but of course, all of these are now just useless tidbits that mean nothing for this rust bucket.



So why is it listed online then? The seller claims this Challenger can still serve as a parts car, though you should clearly inspect it in person to figure out what can still be saved and used on a different vehicle.



