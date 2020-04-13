1969 Plymouth Road Runner Is the Hardcore Muscle of the Week

3 Multi-Carbureted 1971 Plymouth Barracuda Is the Curious Yellow Treat of the Day

Black wheels and a black hood hiding a Six Barrel. What else could you want from a muscle car from back in the day when muscle was just beginning to get big? 20 photos



The Road Runner was introduced in 1968, as a means for the brand to fight off the bigger, heavier and more expensive muscle cars being constructed by the competition. Build on a stripped down B-body platform and using the suspension usually offered as part of the police package, the Road Runner proved interesting enough to be kept in production until 1980.



Then, the low-priced Road Runner suffered the same fate as the other cars of its kind in the Plymouth lineup, the



The one we’re talking about here is a restoration that was completed in 2016. The builders were careful not to tamper too much with the original look of the car, and they opted to keep things simple.



The red paint of the body is beautifully contrasted by the pitch-blackness of the wheels and matte-black fiberglass lift-off hood with a large scoop in the middle.



Under the hood sits a 440ci (7.2-liter) V8 engine equipped with three 2-barrel carburetors and a 4-speed transmission for a total of 390 hp.



